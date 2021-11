MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash was blocking all northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass Thursday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes were blocked in the area of Grand Strand Regional Medical Center by 82nd Parkway, according to SCDOT. The lanes have since reopened.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.