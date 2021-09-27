3 people injured in crash on Highway 501 in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 501 in Aynor is shut because of a two-vehicle crash that injured three people, including one person who was flown from the scene in a medical helicopter, Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

A spokesman for Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened in the 2900 block of Highway 501 East in Aynor. One person was trapped inside one of the vehicles, and the other vehicle caught fire but was extinguished, HCFR said.

As of 5 p.m., an SCDOT traffic camera at Highway 501 north in Aynor showed multiple emergency vehicles blocking the highway. Earlier, a helicopter could be seen on the camera taking off from near the crash scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the safety of first responders working at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Count on News13 for updates.