Crash causes delays on Highway 501

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A crash is causing backups on Highway 501 in the Conway area.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 501 and Singleton Ridge Road, according to SC DOT’s website. The left lane heading south was closed as of 7:51 p.m. Saturday.

Highway Patrol’s incident reporting system shows a crash on Highway 501 at around 7:16 p.m. No injuries are being reported.

