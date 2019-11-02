CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A crash is causing backups on Highway 501 in the Conway area.
The wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 501 and Singleton Ridge Road, according to SC DOT’s website. The left lane heading south was closed as of 7:51 p.m. Saturday.
Highway Patrol’s incident reporting system shows a crash on Highway 501 at around 7:16 p.m. No injuries are being reported.
Count on News13 for updates.
- Crash causes delays on Highway 501
- One person transported to hospital after grill explosion in Galivants Ferry
- Santee Cooper worker’s body found at work site he disappeared from in 2017
- Conway police seek person of interest in card fraud case
- Tiny houses could come to Florence to help with homelessness