Crash causes lane closures on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has caused lane closures on Hwy 17 in North Myrtle Beach, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.
Only two northbound lanes are open between 2nd Ave. South and 6th Ave. South, NMBDPS said.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There is no word if anyone was injured.
