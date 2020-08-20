Kings Hwy reopened after crash at Farrow Parkway

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash caused a closure of Kings Hwy at Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night, according to Myrtle Beach police.

The road was reopened just before 10 p.m., according to police. There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories