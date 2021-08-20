3 people hospitalized in Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are responding to a crash Friday night in Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. in the area of 16th Avenue South and South Kings Highway. The Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Multiple emergency vehicles were seen blocking portions of Kings Highway.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department tells News13 that three people were taken to the hospital after a truck and a car were involved in the crash. The victims have minor injuries, according to police.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.

