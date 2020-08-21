Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic in Socastee

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving a motorcycle has resulted in traffic delays in Socastee.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. along Farrow Parkway, underneath Highway 17 Bypass.

A News13 crew on the scene says it appears an ambulance just loaded one person into the vehicle. The crash happened near the middle of the intersection.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are among the responding agencies.

Traffic is being directed by emergency crews.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt.

Count on us for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories