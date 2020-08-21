Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic in Socastee

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A crash involving a motorcycle has resulted in traffic delays in Socastee.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. along Farrow Parkway, underneath Highway 17 Bypass.

A News13 crew on the scene says it appears an ambulance just loaded one person into the vehicle. The crash happened near the middle of the intersection.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue are among the responding agencies.

Traffic is being directed by emergency crews.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt.

