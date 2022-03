LONGS, S.C. (WBTW)– Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working to clear the scene after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

Around 6:52 a.m., crews were called to the area of Highway 90 and Pint Circle for the crash after it blocked lanes of traffic.

There are no reported injuries at this time. You are asked to avoid the area while crews work. Count on News13 for updates.