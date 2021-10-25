Crash late Monday night blocks section of Carolina Forest Boulevard; serious injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A section of Carolina Forest Boulevard was shut down late Monday night because of a crash.

Horry County fire and police units and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded about 9;30 p.m. to the scene at Stafford Drive near the Horry County Memorial Library and the Carolina Forest Rec Center in Carolina Forest.

Authorities placed yellow police tape up in the area soon after arriving at the scene.

Horry County Fire Rescue tells News13 that two cars were involved in the crash and at least one person became trapped. Serious injuries are reported, according to HCFR.

News13 Reporter Maria DeBone said that Carolina Forest Boulevard was down to one lane in each direction around 11 p.m.







SCHP is investigating with the Horry County Police Department assisting. Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.