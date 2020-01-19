Crash on Highway 17 Bypass under investigation, closes southbound traffic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTBW) – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Myrtle Beach.

The wreck happened in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and 33rd Avenue North, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Southbound lanes are closed from 33rd Avenue North through 29th Avenue North while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash, the department said.

No word yet on any potential injuries. Count on News13 as we learn more details.