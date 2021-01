HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash blocked traffic on Hwy 17 Bypass in Horry County on Friday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near Azalea Lakes Boulevard, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The left lane was blocked.

The crash appeared to have cleared by 7:15 p.m.

There is no word if anyone was injured. News13 has reached out to troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue for additional information. Count on News13 for updates.