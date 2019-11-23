Crash on Hwy. 17 Bypass shuts down southbound traffic near Dick Pond Road

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – First responders are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 17 and its causing delays for drivers.
The crash is being reported at the intersection of Queens Harbor Blvd and Highway 17 Bypass. SCDOT reported all southbound lanes were closed as of 12:26 p.m.
Highway Patrol is not reporting injuries related to this crash as of now.
Count on News13 for updates.
