CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue issued a traffic advisory for the area of Pee Dee Highway and Highway 378. Please avoid the area.

The wreck began to slow traffic movement starting at about 10:35 a.m.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is on scene and investigating.

