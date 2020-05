Crews on scene of crash on Hwy 17 S near Farrow Parkway (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash has caused a traffic backup on Hwy 17 Bypass S near Farrow Parkway.

The crash happened before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Multiple EMS and fire crews are on scene. All southbound lanes were closed along with the on-ramp, but one lane has reopened. Traffic is backed up in the area.

There is no word on any injuries. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more information about the crash. A News13 crew is on scene.