MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash slowed traffic Wednesday afternoon on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach.

The crash was in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass. As of 6:20 p.m., the crash has cleared.

At 5 p.m., traffic was backed up in the southbound lanes all the way to Coastal Grand Mall. Traffic in the northbound lane was backed up all the way to Farrow Parkway.

Courtesy: South Carolina Department of Transportation

No injuries have been reported, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.