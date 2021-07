LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is flowing again on Highway 17 south in Little River, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash Saturday afternoon near Pinehurst Circle, about four-tenths of a mile south of Mineola Avenue, blocked the right lane of Highway 17 south while emergency crews worked in the area, SCDOT said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.