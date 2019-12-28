Crash with agricultural trailer leaves car smashed in Loris

Source: Horry County Fire Rescue

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A car and an agricultural trailer crashed in Loris Saturday evening, according to fire officials.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page. The wreck happened on the 1700 block of Highway 348.

No one was reported hurt in the crash, according to HCFR.

Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.