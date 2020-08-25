Crash with entrapment, serious injuries shuts down Hwy 905 in Longs

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Rescue crews are working on a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in Longs. Drivers should avoid the area.

A traffic advisory has been issued for Highway 905 near Station Street. The area will be shut down for an extended amount of time, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at about 7:46 a.m. Crews are working to free at least one person from the wreckage.

Serious injuries have been reported, according to HCFR.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating.