UPDATED: One hurt in Conway rollover crash

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

Horry County Fire Rescue

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person is recovering from injuries sustained in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 905 near the intersection of Two Pine Drive, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Horry County Fire Rescue responded at around 4:46 p.m., with help from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A medical helicopter was called and later canceled, according to a Facebook post from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The victim of the crash was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries. They are expected to be okay.

