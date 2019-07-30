Lanes reopen after crash with injuries blocked all lanes of traffic on section of SC 544 in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A crash with injuries blocked all lanes of traffic on a section of SC Highway 544 in Conway on Tuesday morning.

Lanes were reopened as of about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to SCDOT’s and SCHP’s websites.

The crash with injuries happened around 5:27 a.m. Tuesday on SC 544 westbound at Singleton Ridge Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

The SC Department of Transportation’s website said all lanes were blocked on SC 544 near mile marker 11 for a period of time on Tuesday morning.

Count on News13 on-air, online, on social media, and on our mobile app for updates.