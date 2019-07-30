Lanes reopen after crash with injuries blocked all lanes of traffic on section of SC 544 in Conway

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A crash with injuries blocked all lanes of traffic on a section of SC Highway 544 in Conway on Tuesday morning.

Lanes were reopened as of about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to SCDOT’s and SCHP’s websites.

The crash with injuries happened around 5:27 a.m. Tuesday on SC 544 westbound at Singleton Ridge Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

The SC Department of Transportation’s website said all lanes were blocked on SC 544 near mile marker 11 for a period of time on Tuesday morning.

Count on News13 on-air, online, on social media, and on our mobile app for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: