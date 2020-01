CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police and rescue crews responded to a crash with injuries on Highway 378 Thursday.

Crews confirmed someone was trapped inside a vehicle. The crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. near Radio Lane.

Highway 378 was blocked as of 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Conway fire and Conway police asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

