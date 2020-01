CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One northbound lane of Highway 501 near Waccamaw Drive is closed after a crash.

Conway police are asking drivers to expect delays and use an alternate route. The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m.

Injuries have been reported, according to Conway police spokesperson Taylor Newel.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for more information as we work to gather more information.