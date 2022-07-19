HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash with injuries reported has blocked a section of North Kings Highway south of Briarcliffe Acres, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The crash near Lake Arrowhead Road happened about 1 p.m., the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s online traffic incident map showed.
No additional information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.