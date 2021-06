HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people have been taken to the hospital and a section of Dick Pond Road between Highway 544 and Forestbrook Road is shut down because of a two-vehicle crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

A dump truck and a transport bus are involved in the crash, HCFR said. Crews were dispatched at 4:07 p.m.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible. The South Carolina High Patrol is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.