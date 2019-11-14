Crash with injuries slowing traffic near CCU

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A crash with injuries on SC Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina University is slowing traffic Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on SC Hwy. 544 at the U.S. Hwy. 501 Bypass, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website shows heavy traffic in the area as of 7:08 a.m. Thursday and that all lanes are blocked in the area of SC Hwy. 544 westbound and Cox Ferry Road as of 7:11 a.m.

