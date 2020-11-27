Crash with multiple injuries shuts down Highway 57 in Little River, avoid area

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A crash with injuries has shut down Highway 57 in Little River.

The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. near Stonesedge Boulevard. Three vehicles were involved, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Two people have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, as well as HCFR, is on scene and investigating.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays. Highway 57 is completely shut down near Stonesedge Boulevard, according to HCFR.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.