Craving waffles? 10 spots to get breakfast in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Like Donkey once told Shrek, “And in the morning…I’m making waffles!”

But, just in case you don’t feel like making them yourself, we compiled a list of the best places that’ll do it for you. This list is not conclusive and is based on Yelp reviews.

Here are some of the 10 best places to grab breakfast in Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp:

Johnny D’s Waffles and Bakery

Location: 3301 N. Kings Hwy

More than 1,480 reviewers have given Johnny D’s an average of four and a half stars. The restaurant includes tasty options like a red velvet waffle, cinnaroll waffle and a banana split waffle. One reviewer wrote that “The fluffy flavor is really cravealishish,” while another referred to the red velvet waffles as “life changing stuff.”

7th Ave Cafe

Location: 212 7th Ave S

Yelp users have given 7th Ave Cafe an average of four and a half stars out of 91 reviews. The cafe’s menu has unique options like a gyro crepe and a chicken fajita omelet, and specializes in coffee, espressos, cappuccinos and frozen drinks.

Crepe Creation Cafe

Location: 4012 Deville St.

More than 300 people have given Crepe Creation Cafe an average of four stars. The cafe has sweet and savory crepes, along with Belgian waffles and paninis. One reviewer who had the Nutella crepe wrote, “Immediately, my problems went away. COVID19 was gone. I was in Paris, and in awe of life.”

Donald’s Pancake House

Location: 2600 N. Kings Hwy

About 220 reviewers have given Donald’s Pancake House an average of four stars. Yelp users said they liked the restaurant’s large portions, reasonable prices and beachy vibes.

Simply Southern Smokehouse

Location: 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave

More than 922 people have given Simply Southern Smokehouse an average of four and a half stars. According to the restaurant’s bio, “If you like southern cooking like your grandma made at a affordable price then we are the place for you.” One reviewer noted that the staff randomly breaks out into song.

Eggs Up Grill

Location: 1289 38th Ave. N

About 890 Yelp users have given Eggs Up Grill an average of four and a half stars. Reviewers wrote that their food came quickly, was delicious and that the grill is a great hole in the wall restaurant.

Blueberry’s Grill

Location: 7931 N. Kings Hwy

More than 985 reviewers have given Blueberry’s Grill an average of four and a half stars. The restaurant has gluten-free options, uses locally-sourced ingredients and has a pet-friendly patio. Its menu includes options like the Breakfast of Champions, banana foster french toast and a cinnamon roll french toast. Reviewers said it’s busy even during the week, but that “Everything was perfect. No complaints.”

Croissants Bistro and Bakery

Location: 3751 Robert M. Grissom Pkwy

About 500 reviewers have given Croissants Bistro and Bakery an average of four and a half stars. Yelp users said that the bakery’s cinnamon rolls are “to die for,” and praised the large portions, good coffee and avocado toast.

Tupelo Honey

Location: 3045 Howard Ave

About 700 users have given Tupelo Honey an average of four and a half stars. The restaurant prides itself on its Southern food and brunch, which includes items like a pecan pie french toast. One reviewer loved the sweet potato pancakes, writing, “Definitely do not pass up on this! They were delicious.”

Boardwalk Coffee House

Location: 104 9th Ave N.

More than 100 reviewers have given Boardwalk Coffee House an average of four and half stars. The business claims to be “famous” for its royal mousse frappe, which is made with fresh espresso, chocolate, caramel and vanilla. Users also loved the local ice cream and wrote, “This refreshing gem is the antithesis of the shamelessly tacky, overpriced downtown area, with a local, homegrown vibe that’s all its own.”