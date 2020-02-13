Crew capture video of rare mother right whale and calf just off North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crew with the local ocean rescue team captured video of a rare mother right whale and her calf just off the coast of North Myrtle Beach.

The North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue team was able to capture the whales on drone video about 5,173 feet offshore on Monday.

“There are estimated to be fewer than 100 breeding females left in the world!” the group posted on their Facebook page. “Wow, what an incredible sight!”

Scientists estimate just over 400 North Atlantic right whales remain, so each newborn calf is important. They have been dying at a faster rate than they have reproduced in recent year.

Despite over 60 years of protected status, the northern right whale has shown no significant signs of recovery, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.



The critically endangered whales migrate each winter to give birth in warmer waters off the southeastern U.S. coast.