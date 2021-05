CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are battling a two-acre woods fire Friday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at about 3:39 p.m. to the area of Moss Bridge Lane, HCFR said. Smoke may be seen in the vicinity.

Info. on Carolina Forest-area woods fire, currently being worked by Horry County Fire Rescue and @ForestryCommish.#HCFR pic.twitter.com/XX73m2B5eH — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 21, 2021

No injuries were reported and no structures are threatened, HCFR said.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is assisting.