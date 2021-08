MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A house fire in the 8300 block of Juxa Drive was brought under control early Sunday afternoon after being upgraded to three alarms, according to a spokesman for Horry County Fire Rescue.

At least one person was injured and treated at the scene of Sunday morning’s fire, the HCFR spokesman said. HCFR was dispatched to the fire at 10:51 a.m. along with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.