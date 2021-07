PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon in an attic fire at a multi-family residence in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

The fire reported at 23 Birdfield Lane was contained to the attic of the building, MFR said in a Twitter post. Crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control, MFR said.

No other details are immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.