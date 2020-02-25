Crews battle fully-involved structure fire overnight in Horry County

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled a fully-involved structure fire overnight.
Crews were dispatched to 1403 Ellie Lane in the Conway area for a structure fire around 11 p.m. Monday, the department said in a Twitter post. Upon arriving, the structure was “fully-involved.”
Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
Count on New13 for updates.
