Crews battle structure fire on North Kings Highway; drivers asked to avoid area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews are battling a structure fire on North Kings Highway.
The fire is on the 9500 block and has caused a shutdown of part of Highway 17.
Myrtle Beach and Horry County fire are responding. Crews ask drivers to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.
