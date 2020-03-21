Crews battle structure fire on North Kings Highway; drivers asked to avoid area

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Fire crews are battling a structure fire on North Kings Highway.

The fire is on the 9500 block and has caused a shutdown of part of Highway 17.

Myrtle Beach and Horry County fire are responding. Crews ask drivers to avoid the area. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories