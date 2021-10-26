Crews battle 3-alarm fire in office building on 48th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at an office building in the 1100 block of 48th Avenue North.

The fire, which broke out about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, is in a building containing several business offices near the intersection of 48th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway. Motorists are being asked to avoid Grissom Parkway between 48th and 38th Ave North.

Capt. Jonathan Evans of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department confirmed that’s it’s a working fire but said no one has been injured.

Structure fire alert please avoid Grissom Parkway from 48th to 38th Ave N. pic.twitter.com/tLCdak4GSt — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) October 27, 2021

Master Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers are in the area directing traffic at the intersection.

News13 Reporter Maria Debone is at the scene and has a Facebook live update on the WBTW Facebook page. Count on News13 for updates.