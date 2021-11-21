Crews called to fire at Beach Cove Resort in North Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire at the Beach Cove Resort in North Myrtle Beach, according to a spokesman for the city.

The fire was reported late Sunday morning in the third-floor unit of the building at 4800 South Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said. The building’s sprinkler system activated, and the fire appears to have been confined to the third-floor unit, he said.

There were no injuries reported, Dowling said.





Photos: City of North Myrtle Beach

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.