Crews called to fully-involved structure fire in Longs, 1 person barricaded inside home

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to a fully-involved structure fire in Longs Wednesday morning.

Around 7:48 a.m., crews were sent to the 2400 block Water Tower Road near Highway 90, HCFR said. The call is still active at this time community members are asked to avoid the area.

According to authorities, a deputy went to the home to serve an eviction and the subject barricaded themselves inside.

News13’s Manny Martinez is on scene and said smoke from the fire is visible for miles.

A fire breaks out at a home on Water Tower Road (WBTW)

Details are limited at this time.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.