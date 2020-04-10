1 killed in motorcycle crash in Horry Co.

Crews respond to a motorcycle crash with serious injuries in Horry County. (Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Horry County Thursday night.

The motorcycle was travelling east on Lambert Road when it crossed the center line, left the road, and struck a ditch, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected.

One vehicle was involved in the crash that happened at Lambert Road and Smith Road, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

#HCFR and @SCDPS_PIO crews were dispatched to Lambert Road and Smith Road at 9:15 p.m. for a single-vehicle motorcycle accident with serious injuries.



Please avoid the area to allow first-responders to work. pic.twitter.com/6dm8oXHKyd — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 10, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES: