1 killed in motorcycle crash in Horry Co.

Crews respond to a motorcycle crash with serious injuries in Horry County. (Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Horry County Thursday night.

The motorcycle was travelling east on Lambert Road when it crossed the center line, left the road, and struck a ditch, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected.

One vehicle was involved in the crash that happened at Lambert Road and Smith Road, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other information is available at this time.

