Crews in Myrtle Beach clearing blocks of dead sea oats washed ashore from Hurricane Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews in Myrtle Beach are busy cleaning the shoreline after Hurricane Isaias left more dead sea oats on the beach than storms past.

Tod O’Briant is the Beach Coordinator for the City of Myrtle Beach. He tells News13 more dead sea oats washed ashore this storm than any he can remember and it will take a few days to clear the beach.

“Usually we’ll have two or three feet wide along the tide line of sea oats, but not just literally piles,” he said. “[It’s] the worst I’ve seen, I mean I’ve been here 14 years. It’s the most I’ve seen at a time; more than Matthew and Dorian.”



O’Briant says while the storm left a lot of beach debris, it wasn’t all bad for the City’s dunes.

“The hurricane pushed everything toward the hotels so the beach was clean; you didn’t see any trash out here and it actually pushed some of the sand into our dunes, which helped us,” he said.

“Unfortunately when that happens, you get some sand fence damage, some broken posts, some fences down.”

Those fences he said should be fixed by the end of next week, but he urges everyone to step with caution to make sure there are no posts in the sand.

The lack of damage to dunes was not the same on the North Strand though, where beaches are experiencing erosion after storm surge from Hurricane Isaias.

“North Myrtle Beach, Cherry Grove, North Carolina in that area, they are dealing with what we dealt with after Matthew; all the erosion and loss of sand fence because of where the storm hit.”