Crews in Myrtle Beach work to update sidewalks and crosswalks for better handicap accessibility

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Crews are working on making one beach access point in Myrtle Beach safer and more handicap accessible.

In the 5500 block of N. Ocean Boulevard, the City of Myrtle Beach is making the sidewalk handicap accessible and painting a cross walk to make the trip down to the beach safer.

City officials tell News13 this change came after people who live in the area saw similar projects taking place along Ocean Boulevard and reached out to the city.

“Several years ago, we went through and put in mid-block cross walks and landscape medians, giving pedestrians a place to get across the boulevard, a place to stand in the middle while they’re waiting on traffic,” Mark Kruea, with the City of Myrtle Beach, says. “This request came about as a result of that mid-block cross walk project.”

Kruea tells News13 the city has a Capital Improvement Plan in place for projects like this for the year, as it has in years past. He adds updating sidewalks and crosswalks in the area has been a focus for the city for the past 10-12 years.

“When we rebuild one of the dune crossovers, we make sure we have a handicap accessible one about every quarter mile,” Kruea says. “We’ve been retrofitting sidewalks particularly on Ocean Boulevard but also on Kings Highway.”

Work at the intersection in the 5500 block of N. Ocean Boulevard should be finished in the next week or two.