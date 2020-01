PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Crews are at the oceanfront in north Pawleys Island for a rescue call involving two individuals.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, the two people are in the ocean in the north Pawleys Island area.

Water resources and personnel began the rescue operation at about 3:30 on Tuesday. People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

News13 is sending a crew to the scene. Updates will be provided on wbtw.com as we work to gather information.