HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a car in a pond Monday night in the Burgess area of Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called at about 9:21 p.m. to White Tree Lane in the Burgess area, HCFR said. No injuries were reported.

(WBTW)

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.