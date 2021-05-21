Crews on scene of reported plane crash near Highway 707 in Socastee

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene of a reported plane crash Friday evening near Highway 707 in Socastee, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The reported plane crash was reported in the 3800 block of Socastee Boulevard, HCFR said. It’s unclear what type of plane crashed or if there were any injuries.

Story continues below

(WBTW)

The road will be closed for an extended period of time.

No other information was immediately available. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.