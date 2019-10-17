Crews respond to house fire in Horry County

LITTLE RIVER AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews are on scene of a residential fire in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are working a residential fire at 3870 Highway 50 in the Little River area, Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue, says. The fire was dispatched around 3:50 a.m. Thursday.

Courtesy: HCFR

Courtesy: HCFR

Courtesy: HCFR

Courtesy: HCFR

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website shows troopers are also on scene in the area near Highway 50 and Bellamy Drive.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

