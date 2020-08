MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were called to a structure fire on Charlotte Road near 3rd Ave. South in Myrtle Beach just after 4 p.m. Friday, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

As of 4:45 p.m., the fire is under control, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department. No injuries are reported and all occupants are accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information is available at this time. News13 has a crew on scene.