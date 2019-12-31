Crews prepare for NYE events in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Some streets in The Market Common were closed off Tuesday afternoon in preparation for their annual New Year’s Eve ball drop.

“It is Myrtle Beach’s largest New Year’s Eve event. It is such a good time and it’s all complementary,” said Caitlen Buffkin, marketing coordinator for The Market Common.

Vendors will line up along streets that will provide activities for the kids and alcohol will be sold to adults.

“Gates open at 8 p.m. The event starts at 9 p.m. We have live music. A live band all the way from Savannah, Georgia coming in tonight. We’re really excited about them,” said Buffkin.

A crane was brought in carrying the main event of the night – the disco ball.

“At [midnight] our ball will drop and then we’ll have fireworks. We just ask that everyone remember it’s a clear bag event. Leave your large bags, pocket books, book bag, chairs, umbrellas, all of that at home,” said Buffkin.

Later at night an adult only Roaring Twenties party will be hosted by The Tin Roof Music Joint on Ocean Boulevard.

“Starting at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. we’ll have a buffet that will be available to everyone. That is $25 and included in that $25 is your general admission price,” said shift manager Jonathan Talbot.

Management says staff will be dressed in Roaring Twenties attire.

“We can’t make everyone dress up, but we’re certainly encouraging it. All the staff is going to be dressed up in a Roaring Twenties theme,” said Tablot.

General admission tickets are still available at $10 per person, which includes a champagne toast at midnight.

“You’ll still have party favors, free champagne toast, confetti, the whole nine yards once we hit the stroke of midnight,” said Talbot.