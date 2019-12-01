PHOTOS: Crews put out fire in Myrtle Beach area mobile home

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A fire broke out in a Myrtle Beach area mobile home Saturday afternoon.
Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the 1800 block of Stacey Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to department spokesperson Tony Casey.
It started as a brush fire before spreading to the home, Casey said.
No one was hurt in the blaze.
