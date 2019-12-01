PHOTOS: Crews put out fire in Myrtle Beach area mobile home

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A fire broke out in a Myrtle Beach area mobile home Saturday afternoon.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the 1800 block of Stacey Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday, according to department spokesperson Tony Casey.

It started as a brush fire before spreading to the home, Casey said.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story