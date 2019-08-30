Crews respond after gas line struck in Myrtle Beach

Breaking News Alert
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Crews are responding after a gas line was struck in Myrtle Beach.

Construction crews have hit a gas line in the area of 313 Dunes Drive, according to Lt. Jonathan Evans, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. Authorities are working to keep people away from the area.

