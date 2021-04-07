Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at medical building near Conway, one person treated on scene

Crews respond to fire at Fresenius Medical Care Conway Dialysis (WBTW)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire Wednesday evening at a medical building near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

The fire was at Fresenius Medical Care Conway Dialysis on Farrar Drive off of Singleton Ridge Road. No injuries were reported initially but HCFR later announced that one person was hurt and treated on scene.

The fire is out. The building was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

City of Conway Fire Department also assisted with the fire.

