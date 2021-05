HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a three-acre wildfire Tuesday in Horry County, according to county fire officials.

The fire was called in at about 5:03 p.m. in the area of Highway 22 and Enoch Road in Aynor, Horry County Fire Rescue said. No injuries were reported and no structures are threatened.

There are no reported injuries, nor structures threatened at this time.#HCFR was dispatched to this call at 5:03 p.m.@ForestryCommish is also working this fire call. pic.twitter.com/Lj5ypNahKg — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 18, 2021

Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire is currently contained. The South Carolina Forestry Commission is also assisting with the fire.

No other information was immediately available.