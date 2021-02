MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

The crash happened on Highway 501 near Robert Grissom Parkway, according to a News13 crew on scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Vest said.

